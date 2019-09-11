|
Mildred P Smith
Jackson - Mildred Primos Smith, beloved of all who knew her, died on September 9, 2019. She was born in Jackson on December 6, 1930, to Angelo Kenneth, "Pop" and Mildred, "Mom" Primos. As the only girl with four brothers, she was known to her family as "Sister".
Mildred met her husband, Victor Smith, at Ole Miss. They married on December 31, 1951. Except for a brief time when Victor served in the U.S. Army, they made their home in Jackson.
Mildred is survived by her husband, Victor, her children Angie Smith, Sheila Willson (Keith) of Tulsa, OK, Linda Mallory (Neely) of Memphis and Victor Jr. of Oxford, as well as eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brothers Kenneth (Mary Ann), Gus (Jonelle), and Billy (Mary Jane) Primos. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Aleck.
Visitation will be held at noon at Northminster Baptist Church, followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Northminster Baptist Church, 3955 Ridgewood Rd. Jackson, MS 39211.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019