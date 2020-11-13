Mildred Thomas McKay
Brandon, MS - Mildred Thomas McKay, 81, passed away Thurs. Nov. 12. 2020 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held on Sat. Nov. 14, 2020 from 9am-9:45am at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 10am on Sat. Nov. 14, 2020 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS.
Mrs. McKay was born on Sept. 5, 1939 in Hollandale, MS to the late Clyde Thomas and Johnnie Mae Williams Thomas. She was a member of Darlove Baptist Church in Hollandale, MS.
Mrs. McKay is survived by her two sons, Todd Davis (Amy) and Keith Davis (Michelle); sister, Joan Gordon; brother, Larry Thomas; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Mrs. McKay is also preceded in death by her husband, Stanley McKay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 1 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38148.