Milton Earnest "Mac" McNamee Jr.
Milton Earnest "Mac" McNamee, Jr.

Raymond - Milton Earnest "Mac" McNamee, Jr. was born July 30, 1953 in Jackson, MS. After an extended battle with COPD and emphysema he passed away on May 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Milton and Thelma Kelly McNamee and niece Jennifer McNamee Lowther. He is survived by his brothers John (Reggie) McNamee (Shirley) of Lowndesboro, AL. and Joe McNamee (Jean) of Brandon, MS and his sisters Beth Gordon of Raymond, MS, Connie Schaap (Bob) of Cary, NC and Melinda McNamee of Jackson, MS and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mac graduated at Forest Hill in 1972. After graduation he joined the US Air Force and received an honorable discharge after 4 years. He held several jobs before working at Hinds General Hospital Print Shop for 16 years. Mac always had a love for animals. He was also blessed with a green thumb and enjoyed working in the garden. He had a keen sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He loved his family and enjoyed spoiling his nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to CARA.








Published in Clarion Ledger from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
