1/
Milton Ethridge
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Milton Ethridge

Florence - Mr. Milton Ethridge age 89, passed away Sunday September 27, 2020 at Villa South in Florence, MS. A visitation will be held at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 1:30PM until 2:30PM. A graveside service will be held at Line Creek Baptist Cemetery in Morton, MS on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 3:00PM. Rev. Ty Pigott and Rev. Malcolm Pinion will officiate. Mr. Ethridge had lived in Florence, MS for the past five years. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Meadow Grove Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, travel and he loved watching all types of football games. He also loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his wife Jeanette Ethridge; and great grandson, Brantley Clark. He is survived by his son, Tony Ethridge (Lynda) of Brunswick, GA; his daughter, Renee Clark (Barry) of Florence, MS; his brother, David Ethridge of Decatur, MS; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a number of nephews and other relatives and their spouses. Pallbearers are David Ethridge, Randy Ethridge, Mike Ethridge, Brent Clark, Michael Clark and Keith Dennis. The family would like to express their appreciation for the care given by Villa South to Mr. Ethridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Line Creek Cemetery Fund.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wolf Funeral Services
3054 Hwy 80 West
Morton, MS 39117
(601) 732-3624
