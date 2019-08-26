Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Evans Hardy


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Evans Hardy Obituary
Minnie Evans Hardy

Canton - Minnie Evans Hardy, 81, of Canton, MS, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

Minnie was born on February, 25, 1938 and was a lifelong resident of Canton.

She attended Canton Public Schools and graduated from Hinds High School, Raymond, MS, where she was a talented Hinds High-Stepper. She spent the major of her working career as a legal secretary.

She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Canton where she loved and served the Lord in many capacities.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Joe B. Hardy, Jr.; her three children, Joe B. Hardy, III Jeffrey Evans Hardy, and Joy Lynn Hardy Locke (Billy) of Beaufort, SC; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Canton, with interment following in Canton Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Senior Adult Ministry of the First Baptist Church of Canton.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now