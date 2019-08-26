|
Minnie Evans Hardy
Canton - Minnie Evans Hardy, 81, of Canton, MS, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS.
Minnie was born on February, 25, 1938 and was a lifelong resident of Canton.
She attended Canton Public Schools and graduated from Hinds High School, Raymond, MS, where she was a talented Hinds High-Stepper. She spent the major of her working career as a legal secretary.
She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Canton where she loved and served the Lord in many capacities.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Joe B. Hardy, Jr.; her three children, Joe B. Hardy, III Jeffrey Evans Hardy, and Joy Lynn Hardy Locke (Billy) of Beaufort, SC; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Canton, with interment following in Canton Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Senior Adult Ministry of the First Baptist Church of Canton.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 26, 2019