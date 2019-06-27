|
|
Miriam "Sis" Kemp
Jackson - Miriam Cassell Roberts Kemp, 91, of Jackson, MS, passed away June 25, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Hospital, Jackson, MS, after a short illness. "Sis" was born June 28, 1927 in Jackson, MS. She graduated from Jackson Central High School and Millsaps College. She married Edward H. Kemp, Jr. in June 1953, together raising a family of three sons. They became members of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson. Mrs. Kemp was employed for over two decades as the librarian for First Presbyterian Church Day School until retirement, and often reminisced of all "my children" as she called the many smiling young faces that came through her door.
Mrs. Kemp was preceded in death by Ed, her husband of 63 years, her parents, H. Clay and Cornelia "Tiny" Roberts, and sister Corabel Roberts Dickson. She is survived by three sons, Eddie Kemp (Nina Sasser) of Pearl, MS, Clarke Kemp of Jackson, MS, and Neal Kemp (Laura) of Columbia, SC, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Wright and Ferguson, Flowood, MS, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial services will be Friday, June 28, at 11:00 a.m. with graveside services following at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Jackson, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or First Presbyterian Day School Library.
Published in Clarion Ledger from June 27 to June 28, 2019