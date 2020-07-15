1/
Mitchell Myers
1947 - 2020
Mitchell Myers

Benton - William Mitchell Myers passed away on July 15, 2020 after a long and brave battle with Parkinson's disease. He passed peacefully in his home with his loved ones at his bedside.

Mitchell is survived by his wife, Jeannie Myers and his children Mitch Myers (Sharon) and Michelle Burton (Jay) and his sister Kay Myers Davis; five grandchildren, Jacob, Dustin and Amber Porter, Morgan Gillis and Dalton Burton. He is preceded in death by his parents, his nephew, Bubba Davis and great-granddaughter, Veda Garner.

Mitchell was born on April 26, 1947 to proud parents William "Billy" and Thelma Myers. Mitchell's career stated at Geological Field Surveys (GFS) where he spent nearly 20 years. He then became a small business owner and opened a BP gas station in Yazoo City, MS. Mitchell's career concluded in retirement from the Mississippi Department of Transportation in 2009.

Mitchell was known for his hard work, his love for the outdoors and love for his family. He was a member of Benton United Methodist Church. Mitchell loved to watch westerns and liked to end his day with a bowl of ice cream. He had a great group of friends, also known as the "Fat Boys Club" who for many years would meet in Benton and play cards.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at the "Martha Coker Green Houses" and at Hospice Ministries for their love and support during this time.

Memorial services for Mitchell Myers will be held at 5:00 pm , Thursday, July 16th 2020 at Central Baptist Church on 1495 Hwy 49 Bentonia , MS 39040. Burial will follow at Central Holmes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Benton United Methodist Church 1384 Old. Hwy 16, Benton, MS 39039 or to Central Baptist Church.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
