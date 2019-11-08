|
Molly Angel Morrison
Clinton, Ms - Funeral services for Molly Angel Morrison, 20, will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. Visitation will precede the service from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Molly Morrison was called home by the Lord to find peace and rest on November 6, 2019. She was welcomed into this world at River Oaks Women's Hospital at 5:43 pm on July 29, 1999 by Maria Morrison and Kevin Lefteroff.
Molly was a proud lover of all things creative. She had a passion for dance at XPRESS Dance Company, and she achieved awards for her artistic ability in the visual arts. In her free time, she enjoyed experimenting with makeup and hair, loving on animals, and spending time with her family. Molly was a beautiful soul full of energy, compassion, and confidence. She was a bold little firecracker with a gentle heart.
Molly was greeted in Heaven by her father, Kevin Lefteroff; her grandfather, "Pawpaw" Larry Lefteroff; and her grandfather, Mark Morrison, with open arms.
Those who remain to keep her spirit alive among us are her mother, Maria Johnston; her brothers, Mark and Maddox Johnston; her aunt, Melissa Morrison; her uncle, Craig Lefteroff; her grandmothers, Marcia Lefteroff, Corrine Lefteroff, Doris Murphy, and Paula Burnham; her grandfather, Terry Burnham; and her fiancé, Anthony Nicastro.
Molly is greatly loved and will be equally missed. If anyone wishes to extend any thoughts or condolences to the family, please contact Melissa Morrison. If you would like to assist the family during this difficult time you may donate to www.gofundme.com/f/celebrating-the-life-of-molly-morrision or contact Melissa Morrison.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019