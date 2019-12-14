|
Montie Clayton Lambert, Jr.
Jackson - Montie Clayton Lambert, Jr. peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi. He was 88.
Montie was born in Como, Mississippi on May 6, 1931 to the late Montie Clayton Lambert, Sr. and his wife, the late Winnie Lambert. He was raised in Como until he enlisted in the Army during World War II at the age of 15. At the end of the war, he became part of the initial occupation force in Japan where he served for 3 years. Following discharge from the Army he was involved in a hunting accident which left him in a coma for several months. After a miraculous reawakening, he felt lead to enroll in Millsaps College with plans to attend seminary. While at Millsaps, he developed an interest in business and real estate.
He became involved in many business ventures including the founding of the bonding company, Lambert- Rosenbaum. He was also responsible for bringing Winn Dixie Stores to Mississippi and the building of the McDowell Square Shopping Center in Jackson which he managed for 50 years.
Montie was a remarkable and truly unique human being. He was extremely generous, bright, humble and trustworthy. He had a tremendous sense of humor and loved nothing more than catching his friends and strangers off guard with a good practical joke. His jokes were always well-timed and rewarded with deep belly laughs from all, including himself.
Montie would tell anyone he met that his greatest joy and accomplishment in life was raising his only child and daughter, Clay. His love for his "baby" was palpable and, fortunately, he shared that love with many of Clay's friends.
Young people would always find the door of 4806 Northampton Drive open with Mary Jane and Montie waiting in the den to listen to what was important to their lives and to offer wise counsel. Lives were changed in this home that wrapped its arms around all those who sought its comfort, meaningful conversation, joy, and a few dance moves.
Montie was blessed with an amazing son-in-law, Steve, with whom he had great respect, admiration, and appreciation for as a fine husband and father. Montie's love and joy recharged in abundance upon the birth of his two grandchildren, John Clayton and Mary Parker Davidson. They were his pride and joy. He enjoyed and adored them, made them laugh, and was large and present in their everyday lives.
In addition to his parents, Montie is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary Jane Harvey Lambert.
He is survived by his daughter, Clay Lambert Davidson and her husband, Dr. Stephen Frederick Davidson; grandchildren, John Clayton Davidson and Mary Parker Davidson, all of Ridgeland, Mississippi; brother-in-law, Reverend Arnold Bush; nephews: Stephen, Andrew and David Bush; nieces, Margaret Cassimus and Elizabeth Bush, their children, and many cherished cousins.
The Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. James' Episcopal Church. The family will be present for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of the service in Oak Ridge Hall of St. James' Episcopal Church. Inurnment will follow in St. James' Columbarium.
The family would like to thank Montie's faithful and loving caregivers: Hattie Mae White, Deborah Lindsey, Yvonne Patton, Bernice Carter and, last but not least, Tena Jenkins, who cared for him until the end of his life.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to The MIND Center at UMMC, 2500 N. State Street, c/o Development Accounting, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019