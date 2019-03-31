Services
Sharkey Funeral Home
1023 Old Brookhaven Road
Summit, MS 39666
(601) 276-7475
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sharkey Funeral Home
1023 Old Brookhaven Road
Summit, MS 39666
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sharkey Funeral Home
1023 Old Brookhaven Road
Summit, MS 39666
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sharkey Funeral Home
1023 Old Brookhaven Road
Summit, MS 39666
Resources
McComb - Mr. Monty McKinley, 66, of McComb, MS, passed from this life on Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence in McComb, MS.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Sharkey Funeral Home (1023 Old Brookhaven Road) in Summit, MS, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will continue on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, MS.

Share condolences at www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 31, 2019
