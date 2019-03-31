|
|
Monty McKinley
McComb - Mr. Monty McKinley, 66, of McComb, MS, passed from this life on Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence in McComb, MS.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Sharkey Funeral Home (1023 Old Brookhaven Road) in Summit, MS, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will continue on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 31, 2019