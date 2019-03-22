|
|
Muriel B. Malone
Jackson - Muriel B. Malone, 90, of Jackson passed away peacefully during her sleep on March 20, 2019. She was born in the community of Allen, Mississippi, on January 14, 1929 to Eldon Bailey and Bessie Leonard.
Known for her sweet, gentle spirit, "Maw-maw" was kind and loving to everyone she met and was loved by all who knew her. Muriel's greatest joy, second only to her love for her Lord and Savior, was her family. Her normal greeting for her children and grandchildren was her beautiful smile and a "Hey, Sugar"! Muriel and her husband, Ray Malone, owned and operated Ray & Muriel's Restaurant on Terry Rd. for 18 years. She was a long-time member of Alta Woods Baptist Church and the Faith Sunday School class and ministered to other members through the church's shut-in program.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ray, a son, Cliff James, a grandson, Jason Lane, her first husband, Bryan James, her brothers, Charles and Paul Bailey, and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Malone.
She will be greatly missed by her sons, Bryan Leonard James of San Francisco, Richard "Ricky" James and daughter-in-law, Debbie, of Byram, Robert Malone of Jackson, and daughter, Nancy Lane and son-in-law, Jesse, of Brandon; and her grandchildren, Tyler James (Kristi), Melanie Beyer (Derek), Stacey Voss (Shane), Powers Lane (Jamie), and Robert Ray Malone. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family appreciates the care given to Muriel by Covenant Caregivers, Debra Frazier, and Joyce Larry, as well as that of her faithful neighbor, Tommy Riley, who always watched out for her and helped her in any way he could. Special thanks to Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland who provided wonderful comfort and care to our mother/grandmother and family during these last weeks.
Visitation will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park South (McCluer Road) on Saturday, March 23, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, with the funeral service to follow in the chapel. There will also be a graveside service at Lakewood South Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Alta Woods Baptist Church or to Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019