Myra Smith
Madison - Myra Fisher Smith
Myra Fisher Smith, age 84, passed away on November 28, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1935 in Memphis, TN.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her Son, Vick Smith (Jennifer); Daughter, Leslie McGinnis (Kelly); Three Grandchildren, Sarah-Kelly McGinnis, Blair Holland Smith and Michael McGinnis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her husband Kim Smith; Parents, Leslie and Katherine Fisher; Loving stepmother, Gerry S. Fisher; Son, Baby Boy Smith; Sister, Bettye F. Wilson.
Visitation will be held Monday December 2, 2019 at Madison United Methodist Church from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A funeral service celebrating her life will be at 2:00pm on Monday December 2, 2019 at Madison United Methodist Church and interment will follow in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Madison United Methodist Church. 100 Post Oak Road Madison MS 39110.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019