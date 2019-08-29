|
|
Myrna Fortenberry Stinson
Brandon - Our hearts are grateful that on August 27, 2019, our Heavenly Father called His daughter Myrna Fortenberry Stinson home. Mrs. Stinson had been diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme on August 6, 2018 and fought a courageous battle against this stage 4 brain cancer. She passed away due to complications of the disease at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.
Mrs. Stinson was born on December 18, 1942 the daughter of Stanley and Frankie Fortenberry of Tylertown, MS. She attended New Zion High School and was in the first class to graduate from the consolidated Tylertown High School in 1960. After graduation, she attended the Mather's School of Nursing in New Orleans, LA where she became a Registered Nurse. She married Edward Stinson of Tylertown, MS in January of 1967. Mrs. Stinson returned to UMMC and received her Bachelors of Nursing in December of 1997. She was a practicing nurse until her retirement from Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in December of 2017. During her final years of practice, she was actively involved in Medical missions completing two trips to Haiti and one to Romania.
Mrs. Stinson is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Edward. She is survived by her three children: Susan (Trey) Hill of Bude, MS; Sandi (Brian) Langston of Madison, MS; and Scott Stinson of Jackson, MS. She leaves behind her precious grandchildren; Amanda Hill, Emily Hill and Parker Langston. She is survived by one brother, Richard (Donnis) Fortenberry of McComb, MS, and two sisters, Mary (Joe) Ware of Pearl River, LA and Mattie Francis (Billy) Seal of Franklinton, LA. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Delva Iris Fortenberry Fornea, Steven Fortenberry, Martha Ware Harris and John Seal.
As a family we would like to express our appreciation to all of the doctors and caregivers that have walked with us through this journey.
Services for Mrs. Stinson will include a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 and 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Tylertown, MS at Rushing Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Memorials may be made to Highland Colony Baptist Church, 1200 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, MS 39157. Please notate in the memo In Memory of Myrna Stinson, Romanian Mission Fund.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 29, 2019