1/
Myrna Kerr Townsend
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna Kerr Townsend

Crystal Springs - Services for Myrna Kerr Townsend of Crystal Springs are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Brookhaven, MS, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. at the church until time of service.

Myrna Kerr Townsend, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 16, 2020. She passed away at Pine Crest Guest Home after a long illness associated with dementia. She was born on August 20, 1938 to D. B. Kerr and Mary Frances Kerr. Myrna married the love of her life, Paul, on June 21, 1958. They were married for over 59 years until his death in 2017.

Myrna graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1956 and attended Draughn's Business College before taking a job as a Bookkeeper for a Mechanical Engineering firm where she worked for 50+ years.

Myrna was an active member of Midway Baptist Church of Jackson before moving to Crystal Springs where she joined First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. She was always active in the choir and served in various roles with Golden Days. Service and hospitality were her spiritual gifts, and she loved serving and taking care of others. Myrna loved all people and touched many lives with her happy disposition and servants heart.

Myrna had many hobbies and loved to travel. She enjoyed her family and friends from Buckhorn Hunting Club, and she loved to go camping. She also loved to work with her hands and made many Christmas ornaments, stockings, quilts, pictures, and many other items. One of her favorite past times was watching her grandchildren play ball, and she did her best to make it to all their games.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Barbara Morgan and Kaye Kerr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons; Don Townsend and wife, Liz, and David Townsend, and wife, Kim; her daughter Susan T. Easterling and husband, Irving; sister Kathy Jennings and husband, John. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Shane Easterling, Seth Easterling, Summer Burns, Sara Allen, Emily Townsend, Jordan Townsend, and Dallas Townsend; and 9 great grandchildren, along with other loving family members and friends.

Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or Mt. Zion Baptist Church Building Fund.

To express your thoughts to the family, you may visit riverwoodfamily.com and click on her name and leave a comment.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved