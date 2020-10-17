Myrna Kerr Townsend
Crystal Springs - Services for Myrna Kerr Townsend of Crystal Springs are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Brookhaven, MS, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. at the church until time of service.
Myrna Kerr Townsend, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 16, 2020. She passed away at Pine Crest Guest Home after a long illness associated with dementia. She was born on August 20, 1938 to D. B. Kerr and Mary Frances Kerr. Myrna married the love of her life, Paul, on June 21, 1958. They were married for over 59 years until his death in 2017.
Myrna graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1956 and attended Draughn's Business College before taking a job as a Bookkeeper for a Mechanical Engineering firm where she worked for 50+ years.
Myrna was an active member of Midway Baptist Church of Jackson before moving to Crystal Springs where she joined First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. She was always active in the choir and served in various roles with Golden Days. Service and hospitality were her spiritual gifts, and she loved serving and taking care of others. Myrna loved all people and touched many lives with her happy disposition and servants heart.
Myrna had many hobbies and loved to travel. She enjoyed her family and friends from Buckhorn Hunting Club, and she loved to go camping. She also loved to work with her hands and made many Christmas ornaments, stockings, quilts, pictures, and many other items. One of her favorite past times was watching her grandchildren play ball, and she did her best to make it to all their games.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Barbara Morgan and Kaye Kerr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons; Don Townsend and wife, Liz, and David Townsend, and wife, Kim; her daughter Susan T. Easterling and husband, Irving; sister Kathy Jennings and husband, John. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Shane Easterling, Seth Easterling, Summer Burns, Sara Allen, Emily Townsend, Jordan Townsend, and Dallas Townsend; and 9 great grandchildren, along with other loving family members and friends.
Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or Mt. Zion Baptist Church Building Fund.
To express your thoughts to the family, you may visit riverwoodfamily.com
and click on her name and leave a comment.