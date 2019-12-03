|
Myrties Hunter
Byram - Myrties Loree Thomas Hunter, 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, December 5, 2019 10am-12 noon at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. A graveside service will follow at 12:30pm Thursday at Lakewood South.
Mrs. Hunter was born in Sharon, MS to the late George Washington Thomas and Lott Fern Harrell Thomas. She was a wonderful homemaker living in Byram since 1959, where she was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith. Mrs. Hunter and her husband lovingly served as foster parents.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Hunter and sons, Anthony Delorme and John David Hunter. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Fay Hemphill and her husband Hugh Douglas of Florence; daughter-in-law Rebecca Deloreme of AL; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019