Services
Greater Fairview Baptist Chr
2545 Newport St
Jackson, MS 39213
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Jackson Memorial Funeral Service
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Fairview M.B. Church
Myrtis Lee Herron-Bradley


1934 - 2020
Myrtis Lee Herron-Bradley Obituary
Myrtis Lee Herron-Bradley

Ridgeland - Myrtis Lee Herron-Bradley 1934-2020

Myrtis was born in Prentiss, MS on March 29, 1934. She passed away on January 31, 2020. She was raised in Prentiss MS, graduated from Prentiss High School. She attended Jackson State College and graduated with her Bachelor of Education in 1952. She also obtained her Master's in 1971. She taught in JPS for over 30 years.

She was a member of Greater Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Vincent Russell. Myrtis is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Nick Bradley and her two daughters, Sandra (Ricky) Chapman and Angela (James) Foster. Also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Bobby Nicholas Foster, Tangela Foster, and Eliza Chapman; one sister, Mamie Lincoln Shields, and five sister-in-laws; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Myrtis' funeral service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greater Fairview M.B. Church. Myrtis will be available for viewing to the public on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
