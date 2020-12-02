1/
Nadie Scott Graves
1927 - 2020
Nadie Scott Graves

Ridgeland - Nadie Scott Graves passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Nadie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Olgia "O.L." Graves. She is survived by daughters Marcia Graves and Paula Graves Ardelean, grandchildren Michael and Grace Ardelean, and sister Betty Hutchinson (Jimmie) of Lascassas, TN.

A visitation and funeral service will be held at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Madison, MS on Thursday, December 3, 2020, with visitation beginning at 10:00 and the service at 11:00. A graveside service will follow at Natchez Trace Cemetery, Madison, MS. The family requests that those attending wear masks and adhere to distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church/Keenagers or the Wingard Home.






Published in Clarion Ledger on Dec. 2, 2020.
