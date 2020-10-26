Nadine Netterville Williams
Nadine Netterville Williams, 87, was called to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep at home.
The funeral service will be held at 3pm Tuesday, October 27 at Centreville United Methodist Church, Centreville, Mississippi, Pastor Chelsae Knight will be officiating. Visitation will be held before the service beginning at 2pm at the church. Burial will follow as she is laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.
Nadine was born February 18, 1933 in Centreville, Mississippi to the late Alma Havard and Bythel Bridges Netterville. She graduated from Centreville High School and Southwest Mississippi Community College where she was a member of the dance team and head majorette, she also achieved numerous honors and accolades as she was adored and loved by many.
Nadine, or Mimpsey as she is affectionately known by family and friends, was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who unselfishly dedicated her time generously and loved passionately. Her unconditional love and kindness were her greatest gifts she instilled and demonstrated throughout her life on those who were so blessed to call her Mimpsey. She enjoyed cooking, family get togethers, and cheering on her beloved Ole Miss Rebels. She also enjoyed playing bridge with friends and was a member of several ladies' clubs. She served as President of the Continental Club of Jackson. She was a faithful servant to Christ and was a member of Galloway United Methodist Church in Jackson.
She is survived by two brothers, William Netterville of McComb and Carroll Netterville of Baton Rouge, four children, Harriet Williams Bilbo of Jackson, Kenneth Ott Williams, Jr. (Sharon) of Natchez, Bridget Williams Green (Glenn) of Natchez, and Ben Richard Williams of Memphis. Nine grandchildren, Daniel Alldredge (Amy), Ann Regan Barlow (Jeremy), Beth Clingan (Kyle), Kate Webb (Blake), Virginia Williams, Margaret Williams, Vicki Eastland (Jacob), Natalie Johnson (Boots), and Zachary Williams. Ten great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and others whom she loved dearly, our friend Freda Pratt and Baptist Hospice.
She is preceded in passing by her parents, an infant son Baby Williams, and a brother Ray Netterville.
Donations may be made to The Little Light House, Central Mississippi, a Christian Developmental Center serving children with special needs, or a charity of choice
. The family wishes to thank all our family and friends and ask for your prayers in lifting us up as we celebrate the life of our beautiful mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. We will miss deeply her, but we rest knowing she will be waiting in His loving arms in everlasting eternity.