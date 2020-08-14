Nan Major Sibley
Jackson - Nan Major Sibley, 87, of Jackson, MS passed away peacefully following an extended illness at Riggs Manor Retirement Community with her family at her side. Visitation will be at Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church from 3:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 with a graveside service at Terry Cemetery on Monday, August at 10:00 a.m.
She was born Dec. 03, 1932 in Bostwick, Florida to Vernon Judson Major and Mabel Scott Major. The family moved to Palatka, FL soon afterwards where Nan was extremely involved in school, church, and community activities. She was extremely talented in music and played the piano and organ for her church and school singing groups. She graduated from Palatka High School in 1951. After a year of saving her money, she traveled by train to Clinton, MS where she attended Mississippi College until graduating with her Bachelor's Degree in Business Education in 1956. While studying at MC, Nan met Pete Sibley, fell in love, and married Dec. 28, 1954. Nan always told the story that because Pete helped her pass her Chemistry class, she felt obliged to marry him.
As they started their life together, she accompanied her husband to two different Army bases where she taught school. After moving back to Jackson, she took a position with The Board of Trustees for State Institutions of Higher Learning, which led to an opportunity in 1971 to return to her alma mater, Mississippi College in the Registrar's Office. In 1977, she was promoted to Registrar for MC. She lovingly dedicated the next 28 years of her MC career to encouraging, advocating, and helping the students. When she retired in 1999, she was distinctly honored to receive Registrar Emerita.
While experiencing a successful career, she adored, loved, and doted on her only child, Vickie Lynn Sibley Crowell. Vickie was her joy and always expressed her pride and love to whomover would listen.
She loved her church, Lakeshore Methodist Church, where she was very active with the Women of Faith and served as Director of the Keenagers for many years.
Nan Major Sibley lived a full and happy life, enjoying cooking, entertaining, and traveling. But most of all, her dogs and family. She was loved and will be missed by her family, her church, and her many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Abner "Pete" Sibley; her parents; and her three brothers, Kendrick W. Major, Meredith W. Major, and Jay Scott Major. She is survived by her only child, Vickie Lynn Sibley Crowell and adored son-in-law, Ben Crowell, along with nephews, Scott (Patti), Cam (Amanda), David (Colleen), and Jud (Amy) Major and her only niece, Janna Major; and her sister-in-law, Katherine Major.
The family wishes to recognize and express their heart-felt appreciation to Edna Jackson, the caring and loving staff of Riggs Manor Retirement Community, Pastor Jay Frazier, Care Pastor Glynn Pope, the Lakeshore Methodist Church Family, Dr. Robert McGee, the staffs of Sta-Home Home Health Hospice, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, and Covenant Caregivers.
