|
|
Nancy Ann Williams
Corinth - Nancy Ann Kincade Williams, age 78, passed away at her home in Corinth on April 26, 2020 after an 11 year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born in 1941, Nancy Ann was the only daughter of Sally and Robert Kincade and grew up in the Mississippi Delta with her brother, Pat Kincade. Nancy Ann graduated in 1959 from Clarksdale High School where she was elected both Homecoming Queen and Miss CHS. She spent her freshman year at Mississippi University for Women, then transferred to the University of Mississippi, the alma mater of both of her parents and where her father was awarded the coveted Norris Trophy as the best male athlete. Nancy was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
Nancy Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Sara Stevens Kincade (Sally) and Robert Patton Kincade.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Weaver Williams; four children: Nan Williams Green (Stuart) of Corinth and Vicksburg, MS; Sara Williams Berry (Mont) of Tupelo, MS; Ken Williams (Edi) of Corinth, MS; and Martin Williams (Adriene) of Jackson, TN; and her brother, Pat Kincade (Cheryl) of Ventura, California. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and beloved nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
Memorials can be made to CARE Foundation, P.O Box 239, Corinth, Mississippi, 38835.
Online condolences can be left at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020