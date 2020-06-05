Nancy B. Crout



Pearl - Nancy Ann Butler Crout, 82, died of natural causes on Thursday, June 5, 2020, at St. Dominic Medical Center.



The family will receive friends from 3:00pm until 6:00pm, Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 6:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services are 10:00am, Monday, June 8, 2020, at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery, White Oak.



Mrs. Crout, a White Oak native, was a member of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. She was an active member of her church, having taught Sunday School for a number of years, and was a member of the Love Sunday School Class.



Survivors include husband, Paul D. Crout; son, Richard Crout (April); daughter, Susan Ezell (David); and grandchildren, Thomas Crout, Elizabeth Crout, Abigail Ezell, Olivia Ezell, and Jonathan Ezell.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel L. and Bessie Pauline Butler; brothers, Gaston, Gilbert, Benton, Robert, and Edward Butler; and sisters, Shirley Dukes, and Essie Smith.



Mrs. Crout retired as a secretary from the Children's Rehab Center at UMMC. She was a beloved wife, mother, teacher, and friends to many people.









