Nancy B. Crout
1937 - 2020
Nancy B. Crout

Pearl - Nancy Ann Butler Crout, 82, died of natural causes on Thursday, June 5, 2020, at St. Dominic Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 3:00pm until 6:00pm, Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 6:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services are 10:00am, Monday, June 8, 2020, at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery, White Oak.

Mrs. Crout, a White Oak native, was a member of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. She was an active member of her church, having taught Sunday School for a number of years, and was a member of the Love Sunday School Class.

Survivors include husband, Paul D. Crout; son, Richard Crout (April); daughter, Susan Ezell (David); and grandchildren, Thomas Crout, Elizabeth Crout, Abigail Ezell, Olivia Ezell, and Jonathan Ezell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel L. and Bessie Pauline Butler; brothers, Gaston, Gilbert, Benton, Robert, and Edward Butler; and sisters, Shirley Dukes, and Essie Smith.

Mrs. Crout retired as a secretary from the Children's Rehab Center at UMMC. She was a beloved wife, mother, teacher, and friends to many people.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
JUN
7
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
JUN
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
6019396110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
