Nancy Barkley
Ridgeland - Nancy Barkley, our beloved Nana, at the very young age of "29 and holding", passed away peacefully in her sleep. She has battled Alzheimer's for several years, but ultimately lost a battle with pneumonia on Monday, February 18th. Nancy graduated from Central High School and subsequently attended business school. She worked for the State of Mississippi from 1978 until 2008, providing supportive and constituent services for the Office of Lieutenant Governor. During her career, she was a constant presence in this capacity spanning the terms of former Lieutenant Governors Evelyn Gandy, Brad Dye and Amy Tuck. Nancy took great pride in providing caring and supportive services to the citizens of Mississippi for many years.
Nancy was active in the Seventh Day Adventist Church her entire life, where she fulfilled many positions and supervised numerous projects in the church. She was passionate about her love of God and her church family.
She is survived by the husband, Hugh Allen Barkley, two daughters, Sherry Lipscomb and Melody Lipscomb Eubank. Her loving grandchildren include Casey Edward Culhane, Jessica Leigh Culhane, Ellon Eubank Little, and William Preston Wiley Eubank, great grandchildren, Jaxon Edward Gottfredsen, Cooper John Culhane and Stella Mae Little. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Olyer Lightsey and Pauline Davis Lightsey, her sister, Paula Jean Hansen, husband Alton Wiley Lipscomb, Jr. and great granddaughter Vivian Mae Little.
Nana will be missed by so many others. The mark she left on this world can never be erased. Her love for family taught the world to love and was an example for how to prevail when life gets tough.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:30pm, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:30pm in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be appreciated.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 22, 2019