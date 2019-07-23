Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
6000 Old Canton Road
Jackson, MS
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
Following Services
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
6000 Old Canton Road
Jackson, MS
Nancy Carol Mecklin Schaub


1937 - 2019
Nancy Carol Mecklin Schaub Obituary
Nancy Carol Mecklin Schaub

Madison - Nancy Carol Mecklin Schaub

Madison - Madison - Nancy M. Schaub, 81, of Madison, passed away Saturday, July 20 at home with family. Mrs. Schaub was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she served on the Senior Care Committee, and First United Methodist in Yazoo City. She was born and graduated from high school in Louise, MS, and attended the University of Southern Mississippi before marrying and raising four children with her husband. She loved spending time on the Florida Gulf Coast, which often served as the inspiration for her painting, art being her particular talent. She was a gifted cook and interior decorator who made everything more beautiful and welcoming. She was a loving, kind, generous, and surprisingly funny woman dedicated to her family and friends and doing for others, was close to her neighbors in the Geneva Gardens neighborhood and was always involved in neighborhood activities. The family is thankful for the support and love of its members and her close friends.

Mrs. Schaub is survived by her children, Cathy Schaub Schultz (Randy), Kelly Schaub Hossley (Mike), Kim Schaub Moorehead (Jack), and Joseph Schaub Jr. (Melissa), six grandchildren, Jordan Neary, Mackenzie Moorehead, Alex Schultz, Adam Hossley, Josie Moorehead, Will Hossley, and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Joe Schaub, and parents Lawrence and Catherine Mecklin.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 am Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church at 6000 Old Canton Road, Jackson, Ms. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am. Interment will be held at the Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, Ms.

Memorial gifts may be made to French Camp Academy and Christ United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 23, 2019
