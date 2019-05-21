Nancy Langston Willard



JAckson - Nancy Langston Willard, 62, died Thursday at Merit Health River Oaks Hospital in Flowood after a brief illness.



Nancy, a Jackson native and resident is survived by her husband of nine years, Tom Willard, and her two daughters, Celeste Perkins Floyd of Waynesville, NC and Amy Corkern Pieralisi of Oxford, MS; grandchildren, Elle Floyd, and Russell James Pieralisi. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl McCoy Langston and her father, Michael Langston, Sr.; one brother, Michael, Jr. and a sister, Carolyn Pyron.



Nancy, born Nancy Ann Langston, overcame significant childhood challenges, particularly with bipolar disorder-based depression to succeed as a mother, a winning amateur golf competitor, a prolific tailor-seamstress, a Disney aficionado, a consummate Ole Miss fan, and a fierce animal protection advocate. Her empathy and kindness served her in her career as a social security advocate and case manager for Richard Schwartz & Associates, where she earned the love of all who knew and worked with her.



A Celebration of Life and Requiem Eucharist will be held at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Wednesday at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM in the Parish Hall. Inurnment will be held immediately after the service in the St. Philip's Columbarium.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Philip's Episcopal Church. Published in Clarion Ledger on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary