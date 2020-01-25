Services
Picayune Funeral Home
815 South Haugh Avenue
Picayune, MS 39466
(601) 798-5238
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Nancy Lois Broussard Obituary
Nancy Lois Broussard

Hattiesburg - Nancy Lois Broussard of Hattiesburg, Mississippi passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 84.

Nancy was a former resident of Jackson, Mississippi and a resident of Hattiesburg since 2007. She enjoyed going to the Casino's and loved to travel. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Diane Glasscock of Lumberton, Mississippi, and Deborah Runnels (Carl) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; two sisters, Lucy Carpenter and Janice Schonce; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Heafner and Lula Cooper; one son, Ricky Smith; one brother, Fred Heafner.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Picayune Mississippi.

Please visit www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
