Nancy Lois Broussard
Hattiesburg - Nancy Lois Broussard of Hattiesburg, Mississippi passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 84.
Nancy was a former resident of Jackson, Mississippi and a resident of Hattiesburg since 2007. She enjoyed going to the Casino's and loved to travel. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Diane Glasscock of Lumberton, Mississippi, and Deborah Runnels (Carl) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; two sisters, Lucy Carpenter and Janice Schonce; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Heafner and Lula Cooper; one son, Ricky Smith; one brother, Fred Heafner.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Picayune Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020