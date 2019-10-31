|
|
Nancy McKay
Fairhope, Al - Nancy Jane Brooks McKay was born in Jackson, MS, on Feb. 12, 1948. She passed away surrounded by love on October 29, 2019.
Nancy grew up in Jackson and graduated from Provine High School in 1966. She attended Mississippi State University and graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with honors in 1972. She taught English in Lumberton, MS, and was later employed by The Hattiesburg American, Owens Business Machines, the U.S. Sports Academy and DailyAccess Corporation. She was a resident of Fairhope, AL, for the past twenty years.
Nancy had a lifelong love of horses and was passionate about trail riding, which she enjoyed immensely during retirement. She loved far-ranging travel and she was an avid reader. She was a member and Bible study leader at Eastern Shore Presbyterian Church. She valued her diverse circle of friends from riding, Bible study, her career and her community.
She is survived by her son, John Peyton McKay and wife Sharifah of Mandeville, LA; daughter Brooke McKay Ellis and husband Andrew of Spanish Fort, AL; grandchildren CJ Marsal and Mary McKay Marsal of Spanish Fort; Andrew Thomas Ellis II of Stockton; and Vivienne Cookmeyer and Xander Cookmeyer of Mandeville; ex-husband Peyton McKay of Fairhope; cherished nieces and nephews; and her beloved horse Monty.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 1, at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held at 2:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm, on Saturday, November 9, at Eastern Shore Presbyterian Church in Fairhope, AL.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019