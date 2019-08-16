Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Flowood
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Parker Mitchell


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Parker Mitchell Obituary
Nancy Parker Mitchell

Brandon - Nancy Parker Mitchell, born February 3, 1956, passed away suddenly at River Oaks Hospital on August 14, 2019 at the age of 63.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Murray F. Parker and Julia S. Parker.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Mitchell of Brandon, MS; brothers, Don Parker of Purvis, MS, and Danny Parker of Memphis, TN.

She is lovingly remembered by a number of cousins and close friends, both in and out of the hot air ballooning community.

A private celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers Nancy would appreciate donations to your local animal shelter.

Visit wrightferguson.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.