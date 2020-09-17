1/1
Nancy Queen Graves Robinson
Nancy Queen Graves Robinson

Richland, MS - Nancy Queen Graves Robinson, beloved mother and grandmother, died on September 15, 2020 at age 83.

She is survived by four daughters, Vicki Robinson Slater (Scott), Mitzi Robinson Stubbs, Sondra Robinson Toney (Lee) and Susan Robinson Thames (David), twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Nancy was born on September 13, 1937 in Jackson, Mississippi to John Ray Graves and Mildred Kirkland Graves. She graduated from Hinds Jr. College where she was a member of the Hinds Highsteppers. She was married to the love of her life, Wade Robinson, who preceded her in death in 2005. Nancy resided first in Jackson, then in Brookhaven, Ridgeland, and Richland.

Nancy was a great cook most famous for her sweet tea and biscuits. She was business partner to Wade. She created many beautiful memories by hosting family gatherings, holidays, vacations, weddings and other events. Her survivors will be sustained for the rest of their lives by the loving memories of times spent with her. She had many hobbies and talents including traveling, writing, golfing, sewing, decorating and playing with her grandchildren. She created a wonderful home and loving environment for her family and extended family. She excelled at and instilled beauty in all that she did.

Nancy taught Sunday School for years. She was a faithful Christian witness who shared God's love with many. She created her own ministry for widows in the church to encourage and uplift them. Nancy resided at Plainview Assisted Living where she continued her Christian ministry by witnessing to, encouraging, befriending and counseling her fellow residents as well as members of the Plainview staff.

Nancy accepted Christ as a teenager at a Billy Graham Crusade in Jackson. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Ridgeland. She was a former member of First Baptist Church in Brookhaven and Creston Hills Baptist Church in Jackson.

Her family is grateful to the staff at Plainview Assisted Living and Kare-in-Home Hospice for their loving care, especially during Nancy's transition and death.

A graveside service for family will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Deaf Ministry of Hickory Ridge Baptist Church. Donations can be made online at https://hickoryridge.a6church.com/give or by check payable to Hickory Ridge Baptist Church Deaf Ministry mailed to 319 Hickory Ridge Road, Florence, MS 39073.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
