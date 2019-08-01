|
|
Nancy R. Tucker
Brandon - Nancy R. Tucker, 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 17, 2019. She was born on February 1, 1963 in Atlanta, Georgia to Joanne and Clarence Cable.
She loved the beach, collecting dolls, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her children Kristy Quenneville, Kenneth Gates, and Kevin Gates; Six grandchildren Cayden and Cailin Quenneville, Kaylee, Landan , Bradley, and Preston Gates; sisters Wanda Buchanan , Cathy Newbury and Cynthia Cable; Brothers Clarence Cable, Jr. and Tim Cable.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Tucker; parents Clarence Cable and Joanne Oberhausen; Sister Jamie Cable; Brother William Cable.
Family will hold a celebration of life on August 3, 2019 in Brandon, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 1, 2019