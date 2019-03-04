Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson - Nancy Rowland Carter, 77, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland with burial following in Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2018 and will resume at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Nancy was born on January 22, 1940, in Jackson, the daughter of the late Joe C. Rowland, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Rowland. She retired after 20 years of dedicated service from the Mississippi Department of Disability Services. Nancy was a member of Woodville Heights Baptist Church.

Known as "Fancy Nancy" by her family, she enjoyed shopping for clothes and when able, working in her yard. Most of all, she cherished spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Tina Weeks of Jackson and Van Crouch, Jr. of Jackson. Nancy is also survived by her grandchildren, Kimberly Lewis of Brandon, Nicole Lewis of Brandon, Ryan Austin Crouch of Pearl, Lindsey Morgan Crouch of Raleigh, Breanne Marie Crouch of Terry and her brother Johnny Rowland, Sr. of Ridgeland.

Memorials may be made to the , 1380 Livingston Ln, Jackson, MS 39213.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 4, 2019
