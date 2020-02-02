|
|
Nanette Christian
Flowood - Nanette Rachelle Christian, 69, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Nan was born on February 8, 1950 in Jackson, MS to the late Charles and Elizabeth Christian. She attended Murrah High School, the University of Georgia, and graduated from Ole Miss where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She received her Masters degree in Speech and Hearing Services from the University of Southern Mississippi. Serving students with special education needs was her passion and she was an advocate for people with disabilities. She supported several school systems across Mississippi during her professional career. Nan retired after serving Hudspeth Regional Center as Director of Education. She was a long-time member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization for educators, serving as State President, a Regional Officer, and in her local Chapter. She was a Sapphire Sister, a member for over 35 years.
A woman of great faith and a servant leader, Nan was a life long member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir and play in the handbell choir. She loved watching sports - anything the kids were playing in, or certainly her beloved Georgia Bulldogs!
Nan is survived by her family who loved her dearly. Sister, Carolyn Leperi, Covington, LA; nieces, Kimberly Vincent (Brian), Christie Smith (Bobby), Amy Esté (Steven), and Carrie Russell (Lenny); great nephews Charlie Vincent, Logan Smith, Jack Vincent, Christian Russell, Owen Esté, Elliot Esté, and great niece Lindsey Smith.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Ministries for the loving care provided to Nan. We would also like to thank her many dear friends who provided support to Nan over the years. Thank you to Dr. Bobby Wilkerson and the staff of Jackson Oncology Associates for their ongoing commitment to Nan's care.
A memorial service will be held at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood on Thursday February 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice Ministries, Inc., 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157, or Ronald McDonald House Charities, 2424 N. State Street, Jackson, MS, 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020