Naomi Barlow Craft Daniel
Jackson - Naomi Barlow Craft Daniel departed this life on May 21, 2019.
Naomi was the only child born to the 64-year-long union of Julius Barlow and Kathryn (Tucker) Barlow on July 3, 1945 in Laurel, Mississippi. The themes of Naomi's life were love of family, being a fifth generation Mississippian, appreciation of art and love of travel. No one could marvel at the excitement of New York city streets, or the sublimity of the Alaskan coastline more than Naomi. God never had a better PR person for His creations. Later in life, after she joined Griffith Memorial Baptist Church, faith in Jesus Christ, became the final defining theme.
Naomi attended Provine HS and excelled at school. She graduated in the top 5, class of 1963, where she was a cheerleader, National Honor Society member, and sang in the choir. She attended Ole Miss and Millsaps College where she was a Kappa Kappa Gamma. During this time, she wore many crowns, as a Provine High School Beauty, Jackson's Junior Miss 1962 and Ole Miss' Campus Cutie in 1963. She majored in Spanish, spending a year abroad in Spain. She married Sidney M. Craft, Jr., in 1966 and they had two children, Rene and Michelle. The family settled in Houston in 1972 where her primary role was mom and travel agent, taking her family to the jungles of the Yucatan, Colorado ski trips, and historical tours of Hawaii.
Naomi married her second husband Jack Daniel in 1992. Naomi fondly recalled fishing trips to Belize, cruises up the Amazon River and trips to Alaska. She was widowed in 1997.
When her first grandchild Olivia was born, a new chapter of "Nana" began. She lived for her grandchildren. Following the birth of her grandson, Jackson Julius, Naomi lived with her daughter's family for two years to help with Jackson, who was later diagnosed with autism. For many years, Jackson was the most important "man" in her world. With the recent addition of granddaughter Terefech, Nana had a new beloved grandchild to spoil rotten.
In a life full of adventure, fate had one more card to deal. Last summer, she was seated by Carlo Martella at Provine High's 55th class reunion and a friendship blossomed. Naomi spent a blissful final year in the company of Carlo, her final great love. Her children are eternally grateful for the defining role he played and how lovingly he cared for her. Their bond was special.
The family also wishes to thank Naomi's special friend Vicki Turner and Griffith Memorial Baptist Church for the years of service and care in her last decade. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Griffith Memorial Baptist Church, the church that served, ministered and loved Naomi as a daughter and sister.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 at Griffith Memorial Baptist Church, 5275 Terry Road, Jackson, MS. Followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 26, 2019