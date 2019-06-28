|
Naomi Sams
Jackson - Naomi Fields Sams, of Jackson, MS, completed her life's journey of 89 years on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Naomi F. Sams, a retired music educator of 33 years in the Jackson Public School System, produced outstanding, competitive choirs at Lanier High School. She continued her choral music work through the music ministry at her church. Her homegoing service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 11:00am at Mt. Helm Baptist Church in Jackson, MS. Peoples Funeral Home of Jackson is in charge.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 28, 2019