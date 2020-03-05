|
Dr. Nathan R. Harper
Katy, TX - Dr. Nathan ReShawn Harper was born in Jackson, MS on July 3, 1984 and passed away on February 28, 2020. He loved West Jackson but also called Memphis, TN and Katy, TX home. Nathan's life's mission was to heal the black community through spiritual based therapy as a Clinical Psychologist he helped treat military veterans over come mental health issues. Nathan leaves behind his loving wife; Nzinga sweet son; Ngozi, mother; Mattie Lee Harper and sister Wanda Parker.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon, Mount Helm M.B. Church, 301 Church Street with burial in Garden Memorial Park, 8001 Highway 49, Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020