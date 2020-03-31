|
Nattilie Marcelle Wiggins Morgan
Mendenhall - Nattilie Marcelle Wiggins Morgan was born August 26, 1930 in the Rio Grande Valley in the town of Mercedes, Texas. She was the only child of Dora Coleman Wiggins and William Monroe Wiggins.
While she was in elementary school, her parents moved to Mendenhall, MS where Nattilie grew up. She graduated from Mendenhall High School at age 16 as Valedictorian. She then achieved her bachelor's degree at the Mississippi State College for Women (MSCW) in Columbus, MS, now known as the Mississippi University for Women (MUW). In 1951, she married C. Fred Morgan, Jr. Together, they had four children. Nattilie taught both junior high and high school science, biology, and home economics in Horn Lake, MS, Memphis, TN, and in Milton, FL. While living in Milton, FL, she obtained her master's degree in counseling psychology from Troy State University.
In 1979, Nattilie and Fred moved back to Mendenhall from Florida, purchasing the family restaurant business, "The Revolving Tables Restaurant and Mendenhall Hotel", which they ran until it closed in 2001. For a short time, she taught science at Simpson County Academy. During their 66 years of marriage, she and Fred traveled the world, attended many Ole Miss football games and events and spent time with their many friends and large extended family. She had a sweet, warm spirit, a kind and welcoming nature, boundless love for her family and friends, a great passion for cooking, and a talent for needlepoint and crossword puzzles. She and Fred were active members of Rials Creek United Methodist Church where they enjoyed spending time with church family together in worship.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and youngest son, William Gerald Morgan. She is survived by her children Lizabeth Marie Smith (Steve), Sharon Melinda Carruth (David, d. 2017), and Charles Fred Morgan, III, and her grandchildren Charles (Chance) Fred Morgan, IV, and Forrest Gerald Morgan, and many cousins and extended family.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2020, at Mendenhall City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with interment following.
Arrangements are entrusted to Tutor Funeral Home of Mendenhall.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020