Neil Chatterton
- - Neil Ellis Chatterton passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and graduated from Case Western Reserve University and the University of Florida where he received his Master's and Doctorate degrees in Physics.
He worked for the United States Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Teledyne-Brown Engineering, and Pace and Waite, now Colsa, in Huntsville, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Katherine (Kay); son Ellis, his wife, Anne, and their two children, Lane and Adeleine, all of Madison, Alabama; son Derrick of Ardmore, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.
For anyone wishing to express condolences the family will receive visitors from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, April 28, at the home on Kelly Creek Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation, to , to The .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 26, 2019