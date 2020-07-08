Dr. Nell Ann Pickett
Utica - Nell Ann Pickett was born on October 22, 1935 and passed away on July 7, 2020 at her home in Bear Creek. Due to COVID19 there will not be visitation at this time. A memorial service is being planned for a later date and a more complete obituary will be posted at that time. A private family Graveside service will be held at the Bear Creek Cemetery in Utica on July 10. If you would like to express your sympathy, please stay safe and use the online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Dr. Pickett to one of the following or to the charity of your choice
.
Pickett Scholarship Funds @ HCC Foundation: Please call 601-857-3363 for details.
Bear Creek Cemetery Association
c/o Inza Calloway
10937 Tank Road
Crystal Springs MS 39059