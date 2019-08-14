|
Nell Pou Woods
Vicksburg - Nell Pou Woods died on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Nell was born February 4, 1931 in Laurel, MS to Wendell Morse and Eloise Cran Pou. Nell attended Laurel city schools and Millsaps College, where she met Harry Key. Her sense of adventure led her to high school band; summer camp counselor in Mentone, AL; Miss Hospitality of Laurel; flight attendant for Southern Airways. Later she taught kindergarten and served as Music/Activities Secretary, both at First Baptist Church of Vicksburg.
Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Key Woods, and a grandson, Stephen Alan Tillotson.
A large, wonderful family survives her including her siblings Marguerite Walker of Laurel, Bonnie Williams of Madison, Martha Jean Moore of Ellisville, and Wendell Pou of Foley, MN, and their extended families.
Nell's children are David (Babs), Julie (Rick) and Paul. Their families include Fair Garza (Dan), Davis Woods (Ginny) and Reed; Amy Woods (River) and Hays; Neil Tillotson (Anna) and Sawyer and Luke.
Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Nell Pou Woods on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Vicksburg. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials may be shared with First Baptist Church, 1607 Cherry Street, Vicksburg, MS, or Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019