Services
Glenwood Funeral Home
145 Highway 80
Vicksburg, MS 39180
(601) 636-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Vicksburg, MS
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Vicksburg, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nell Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nell Pou Woods


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nell Pou Woods Obituary
Nell Pou Woods

Vicksburg - Nell Pou Woods died on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Nell was born February 4, 1931 in Laurel, MS to Wendell Morse and Eloise Cran Pou. Nell attended Laurel city schools and Millsaps College, where she met Harry Key. Her sense of adventure led her to high school band; summer camp counselor in Mentone, AL; Miss Hospitality of Laurel; flight attendant for Southern Airways. Later she taught kindergarten and served as Music/Activities Secretary, both at First Baptist Church of Vicksburg.

Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Key Woods, and a grandson, Stephen Alan Tillotson.

A large, wonderful family survives her including her siblings Marguerite Walker of Laurel, Bonnie Williams of Madison, Martha Jean Moore of Ellisville, and Wendell Pou of Foley, MN, and their extended families.

Nell's children are David (Babs), Julie (Rick) and Paul. Their families include Fair Garza (Dan), Davis Woods (Ginny) and Reed; Amy Woods (River) and Hays; Neil Tillotson (Anna) and Sawyer and Luke.

Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Nell Pou Woods on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Vicksburg. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Memorials may be shared with First Baptist Church, 1607 Cherry Street, Vicksburg, MS, or Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now