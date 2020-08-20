1/
Nell Thames Ewing
Nell Thames Ewing

Canton - Nell Thames Ewing of Ridgeland, 76 died August 19, 2020 at her home. Private funeral services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Canton with inurnment at the Grace Episcopal columbarium. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Ewing was the daughter of the late Sara Bogan and Norman Lee Thames. She was born in

Greenwood in 1944, was a graduate of Greenville High School and Mississippi State College for Women. She was employed for many years with Phi Theta Kappa, academic honor society for community and junior colleges. Previously she was employed by the Madison County Herald, Jackson Daily News and Clarion-Ledger newspapers.

Mrs. Ewing is survived by her son, Ross Ewing, his wife Amber Ewing, and grandsons Nathan and Andy

Ewing, all of Ridgeland; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Corinne and Dr. James Elliott of Memphis, TN., and their sons Nathan Elliott of Milwaukee and Michael Elliott and Tim Elliott of Memphis and their families.

Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church in Canton and Phi Theta Kappa in Jackson.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
