Las Vegas, NV - Nellie Jean Gurley passed away on April 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nel graduated from Canton High School and attended Southern Mississippi and Ole Miss. She lived in Dallas, Texas most of her adult life and worked in commercial mortgage banking. She was a member of the Highland Park Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Flora Gurley, her sister, Martha Wren, and her brother, Elmo Gurley, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Dunning of Jackson, MS, three nieces, Frances Anderson (Buster) of Las Vegas, NV, Connie Buchanan (Trey) of Amherst, WI, Sherri Gurley of Louisville, KY, four nephews, Sam Dunning (Mary Louise) of Cleveland, MS, Tommy Wren, Jr. (Debbie) of Raymond, MS, Aubrey Wren (Debbie) of Ridgeland, MS and Ricky Wren (Susan) of Philadelphia, MS and several great nieces and great nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 5, 2019
