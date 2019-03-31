|
|
Nellie Munn Buffington
Collins - Nellie Munn Buffington, of Collins, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was born December 8, 1928 in Columbia, Mississippi to John Clifford and Myrtle King Munn. She graduated from Mendenhall High School. Nell lived in Jackson from 1952 until 1972 where she was an active member of Westview Baptist Church. She lived in Mount Olive and Collins for many years where she worshipped at the First Baptist Church of Mount Olive and later at the First Baptist Church of Collins.
While living in Collins, she had a career with the Collins Public Schools as Cafeteria Manager for over 30 years. She brought love and smiles to thousands of children during that time. After retirement, she worked at Cradles to Crayons continuing to demonstrate her love for children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Clifford and Myrtle King Munn; her husband of 44 years, Bobby Buffington; her sisters - Mary Catherine, Elizabeth, and Cleo; and her brothers - James and Marion (Bo).
Survivors include her sons - Scott Buffington (Marjorie), Larry Buffington (Linda), and Gerald Buffington (Sally); her daughter - Pam Price (Allen); her grandchildren - Lindsay Buffington Purdum (Chris), Brooks Buffington (Sarah), Alan Buffington (Morgan), Nicole Buffington, and Gerad Buffington; her brother, Bobby Munn; and five great grandchildren - James, Hudson, Abby, Will, and Claire.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 31, 2019