Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Nellie Farr
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Madison United Methodist Church
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Madison United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Following Services
Parkway Memorial Cemetery
Madison - Nellie Paul Jones Farr, lovingly known as, "Honey", 90, of Madison, MS passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Nellie Paul was born in Jackson, MS, December 31, 1928 to Jessie Lorea Gates and Frank Culbert Jones.

She attended Central High School and Belhaven College. Nellie Paul married her high school sweetheart, Richard Ansley Farr, Jr. They were married 71 years.

Nellie Paul was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Culbert Jones and her son, Gary Stephen Farr. She is survived by her husband Richard Ansley Farr, Jr., Children: Paula Farr Jackson (Vincent), Jan Farr Duran (Gerald), Grandchildren: David Myers (Caitlin), Anna Mach (Hunter) Heather Duran Depta (Brent), Great Grandchildren: Declan and Pierce Myers, Ruby and Noble Mach, Parker, Labryn and Mabry Hart Depta.

Funeral services will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Visitation for Nellie Paul will be Monday, April 1, at Parkway Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. The service will be on Tuesday, April 2, at Madison United Methodist Church with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be immediately following at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congregational Care at Madison United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 1, 2019
