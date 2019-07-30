Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Rehobeth Methodist Church
Nelson O. Edwards Obituary
Nelson O. Edwards

Hazlehurst - Nelson O. Edwards, 94, passed away July 26, 2019 at King's Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven. Visitation will be 10am-10:30am Tuesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst and 11am-11:30am at Rehobeth Methodist Church. Services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rehobeth Methodist Church. Rev. Gary Harper will be officiating. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

He was born on September 19, 1924. He was a lifetime member of Rehobeth Methodist Church at Barlow. He was a World War II veteran of the Army and was a Mason, member of John A. Galbreath, Lodge #334, Union Church, MS. Mr. Edwards bought and sold timber and land, was a tree farmer, cattle farmer, car salesman, and was in the antique furniture business.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Myrtis Edwards, sister, Juanita Conn, and brothers, Paul Edwards and Donald Edwards.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Newell (Benny Ray); grandchildren, Dana Canoy (Tommy) of Madison, Valerie Pepper (Matt) of Orange Beach, AL, and Jennifer Newell of Tylertown; great grandchild, Landon Culp; sister, Lucye Reed of Brandon; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Rehobeth Cemetery Fund.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 30, 2019
