Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
Rev. Neron Smith


1937 - 2019
Rev. Neron Smith Obituary
Rev. Neron Smith

Raymond -

Rev. James Neron Smith, Christ Follower, Faithful Steward, age 82, resident of Raymond, MS, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face on September 29, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30-11:00 a.m. Oct 10, 2019, with service to follow in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. of Chancellor Funeral Home, 7225 S. Siwell Rd., Byram, MS. https://www.chancellorfuneralhome.com/obituaries/James-Smith-423/

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 8, 2019
