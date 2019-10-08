|
Rev. Neron Smith
Raymond -
Rev. James Neron Smith, Christ Follower, Faithful Steward, age 82, resident of Raymond, MS, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face on September 29, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30-11:00 a.m. Oct 10, 2019, with service to follow in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. of Chancellor Funeral Home, 7225 S. Siwell Rd., Byram, MS. https://www.chancellorfuneralhome.com/obituaries/James-Smith-423/
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 8, 2019