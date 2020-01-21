|
Nestor W. Blanco
Brandon, MS - It is with great sadness that the family of Nestor W. Blanco announces his passing on Monday, 20 January 2020 at the age of 96. Nestor was born in Lima, Peru on 26 February 1923. A passionate musician, he enjoyed playing the guitar and the charango. He also enjoyed sharing his rich life experiences and knowledge of geology with everyone.
Nestor attended Lehigh University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Geology. He worked for many years in the Petroleum Industry exploring most every country in South America, spending the last 16 years of his career working for Placid Oil Company in Jackson, MS.
In 1964, he married Damiana Pearl Peña and the two of them made their home in Brandon, MS. As reflected by his career, he took great joy in teaching and inspiring others to follow their dreams. He was a dedicated parishioner of First Baptist Church of Brandon.
He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Damiana Peña Blanco; daughter Demmie Gail Dunaway and her husband Tim; daughter Moselle Maureen Simkus and her husband Mindy; and two grandchildren, Oscar and Marshall Dunaway. His loved ones miss him dearly but rejoice in knowing that he has found peace and joy in eternal life with Christ.
A graveside service will be held at the Brandon Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, 22 January at 10:00AM.
You may share condolences to www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020