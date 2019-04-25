|
Nicholas Gaines Augustus IV
Pensacola - Nicholas Gaines Augustus IV, 70, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Covenant Hospice Palliative Care Center in Pensacola, Florida, following a brief illness.
Mr. Augustus was born in Jackson, MS to the late Nicholas Gaines Augustus, Jr. and Bertha Bernstein Augustus. He is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Muench of Arlington, Virginia, brother-in-law Alois Muench also of Arlington, Virginia and his niece, Rebecca Ann Greenfield of Brooklyn, New York.
He was an enthusiastic traveler, an inquisitive and gregarious citizen of the world who collected many friends and spoke multiple languages. He served in the Peace Corps in Africa after graduating from Ole Miss. Later, he was a professor at the Catholic University of America, worked at the American Language Academy, and taught English as a second language to employees at the World Bank in Washington, D.C. He then served as Assistant Director of the American Language Academy at Idaho State University. He lived for several years in Pass Christian, MS and, post-Hurricane Katrina, spent his final years splitting time between residences in Mobile, AL, Baton Rouge, LA, and Pensacola, Florida. Never content to stay put for more than a couple of weeks, he was always on the move, traveling near and far.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson, following visitation from 10-11am. Interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
