Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
For more information about
Nicholas Augustus
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Augustus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Gaines Augustus Iv


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicholas Gaines Augustus Iv Obituary
Nicholas Gaines Augustus IV

Pensacola - Nicholas Gaines Augustus IV, 70, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Covenant Hospice Palliative Care Center in Pensacola, Florida, following a brief illness.

Mr. Augustus was born in Jackson, MS to the late Nicholas Gaines Augustus, Jr. and Bertha Bernstein Augustus. He is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Muench of Arlington, Virginia, brother-in-law Alois Muench also of Arlington, Virginia and his niece, Rebecca Ann Greenfield of Brooklyn, New York.

He was an enthusiastic traveler, an inquisitive and gregarious citizen of the world who collected many friends and spoke multiple languages. He served in the Peace Corps in Africa after graduating from Ole Miss. Later, he was a professor at the Catholic University of America, worked at the American Language Academy, and taught English as a second language to employees at the World Bank in Washington, D.C. He then served as Assistant Director of the American Language Academy at Idaho State University. He lived for several years in Pass Christian, MS and, post-Hurricane Katrina, spent his final years splitting time between residences in Mobile, AL, Baton Rouge, LA, and Pensacola, Florida. Never content to stay put for more than a couple of weeks, he was always on the move, traveling near and far.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson, following visitation from 10-11am. Interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now