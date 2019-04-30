Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Brandon, MS - Nina Sinclair Jones, 94, passed away Fri. April 26, 2019 at the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held on Fri. May 3, 2019 from 5pm-7pm and on Sat. May 4, 2019 from 10am-10:45am at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 11am on Sat. May 4, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS with burial in the Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.

Mrs. Jones was born in Cato, MS on Dec. 5, 1924 to the late Frank and Nora Graham Sinclair. She was Methodist in her faith and was active in church work for many years. During WWII she worked in Mobile, AL for the War Shipping Administration, a special branch of the U.S. Maritime Commission. When the war ended she transferred to the Veterans Administration in Jackson, MS where she met her future husband, Lynn P. Jones. Mrs. Jones worked as a volunteer for the in Georgia and at Rankin Medical Center in Brandon, MS. Mrs. Jones was also interested in family history and loved to quilt, piecing and quilting numerous quilts by hand. Most of all she was very proud to be the mother of four fine sons.

She is survived by her four sons, Curtis Hiram Jones (Ran), Roger Sinclair Jones, Lynn Philip Jones Jr. (Cindi) and Wayne Hurst Jones (Kendra); two sisters, Flora Saxon and Patsy Nealy and six grandchildren, Curtis Jones, Jennifer Jones, Christopher Jones, Parker Jones, Anna Jones and Austin Jones. Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn P. Jones Sr.; five brothers, Willie Sinclair, John P. Sinclair, James A. Sinclair, Travis Sinclair, F.M. Sinclair and three sisters, Pauline Taylor, Myrtle Phillips and Eleanor McGowan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Miss. Division Inc. at 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
