Noel David Cain III



Noel David Cain III 60 years old passed at his residence 3293 Old Hwy 27 Rd 1, Crystal Springs, MS 39059, April 25th 2020. He is survived by his wife Darlene Cain his son David Cain his stepdaughter Malloy Hurst 3 stepsons Joshua, Andrew and Brandon Hurst. His mother Jeanene Kistler. His sisters Jody Roundtree , Amy Lea, one brother Greg Cain. He is proceded in death by his sister Laurie Thornhill and his Father David Cain Jr. He had 10 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was employed with Craig Wilkinson Construction in Flowood for over 20 years. He was a lover of hunting and fishing and man's best friend his German Shepherd Jasmine. He was loved by everyone he came in contact with on and off the job. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.









