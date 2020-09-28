1/1
Noel "Web" Guthrie Iii
1964 - 2020
Noel "Web" Guthrie III

Shreveport - Noel Webster (Web) Guthrie, III, 56, passed away peacefully in Willis Knight Piermont Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana on September 25, 2020.

Web was born July 3,1964 in Yazoo City, Mississippi to Noel Webster

Guthrie, Jr and Suzanne Fox Guthrie. He moved with his family to Jackson, MS in 1966 and attended McWillie Elementary School and Sunny Brook School in Ridgeland.

Web worked for a number of years at the Downtown YMCA in Jackson where he had a large number of friends. He was a Seedster for 15 years at the Mustard Seed in Brandon where he enjoyed his work with ceramics and his many friends. In February 2018 Web moved to Holy Angels Residential Facility in Shreveport, LA. Web enjoyed his time in Shreveport and his work at Holy Angels.

Web was a long-time member of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Jackson and a faithful member of the Choir. He enjoyed traveling with his family to various locations and became an avid fan of Vanderbilt football, and of the Vandy Girl's Basketball program. He attended all the home football games for many years. Web is survived by his father, Noel Guthrie, his sister Laura Guthrie Barbour (Jep) of Ridgeland, a niece LeFlore Barbour Lucas (Conrad) of Charleston WV, a nephew, Fowlkes Barbour (Louise) and great-nephew Jep Barbour and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Suzanne Fox Guthrie.

Memorials may be made to Briarwood Presbyterian Church, 620 Briarwood

Drive Jackson, MS 39211; The Mustard Seed, 1085 Luckney Road, Brandon, MS 39047; Holy Angels, 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA 71106; or a charity of your choice.

A private service will be held for the immediate family.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Guest Book sponsored by Breeland Funeral Home

