Noel L. Lankford
Brandon, MS - Noel L. "Buddy" Lankford, 91, a resident of Brandon, MS, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 5-7 pm and from 12-1 pm Wednesday at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Buddy was a native of Wagarville, AL. He was the son of Henry T. Lankford and Alice E. Scoggins Lankford. Buddy was a member of Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. He served his country during WWII in the United States Air Force and worked for the Department of Defense for 40 years. After retirement he and Claire started a business, Claire's Antiques, where they met new friends and traveled to many states. Buddy loved his family very much, and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Henry T. Lankford and Alice E. Scoggins Lankford; sister, Doris Smiley; brothers, Vernon Earl "Pete" Lankford and William Keith "Bobby" Lankford and his grandson, Eric Shoemaker.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Claire T. Lankford; his children, Debbie Porter (Barry), Carol Shoemaker (Terry) and Lynn Hubbard (Hugh); sister, Annie Vivian Dickey; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019